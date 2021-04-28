President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the Filipinos to honor the frontliners and healthcare workers whom he called as "worthy heirs of Lapulapu's legacy."

In his message in celebrating the Lapulapu Day on Tuesday, Duterte recalled how Lapulapu and his warriors defeated colonial invaders at the Battle of Mactan five centuries ago.

"May we draw inspiration and express our unending gratitude for the gallantry and patriotism that emboldened him to defend his motherland," he said.

Now, Duterte said the Filipinos must show their resiliency, strengthen their commitment, and espouse the bayanihan spirit as "we collectively strive to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today, let us honor the worthy heirs to Lapulapu's legacy - frontliners and healthcare workers - who, despite the challenges that come their way, continue to work for the safety and well-being of our people and the advancement of our nation. They are our contemporary heroes that we must emulate," he said.

As the country continues to honor and celebrates the valor of Lapulapu, Duterte said, "the duty now rests on our shoulders to carry on his aspirations for our nation. Let us all march in solidarity towards our shared hope of a stronger and more prosperous future for every Filipino."

April 27 has been declared as a "special working public holiday" throughout the country in honor of Lapulapu.

In a televised press briefing in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that Duterte really idolizes the bravery of Lapulapu.

Asked if there is a plan to make the Lapulapu Day as a public non-working holiday, he said, "may be there will be a chance to make this day a public holiday."

But in the meantime, it is only in Lapu-Lapu City where it is a holiday, he said.

The spokesman also said that since Lapulapu is Duterte's "idol," the President wants Lapulapu's name not to be used in a fish. Lapulapu is a grouper. Celerina Monte/DMS