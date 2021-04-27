Residents living in Maginhawa, Quezon City are complaining about outsiders lining up in the community pantry in their area.

In a radio interview Monday, Ranulfo Ludovica, chief of Quezon City Task Force Displina, said they moved the community pantry near the barangay hall.

“If you saw (it) earlier, it looks like there is a race… When the curfew was finished by 5am, almost 1,000 people appeared and ran going to the barangay hall,” Ludovica said.

Ludovica said since 3 am, they issued around 50 violation tickets.

Photos shared online showed that minimum health protocols are not being observed by some people lined up waiting for the pantry to open.

Ludovica said they had a hard time fixing the line. He added that not all who are falling in line are living in Barangay Teachers' Village.

He appealed to Maginhawa community pantry organizer, Ana Patricia Non, to just create another community pantry in other areas as people may risk getting infected due to the number of people going to Maginhawa.

“Maginhawa is a residential community and business community. Some barangays are adjacent here so residents from Payatas, Batasan are going here… We appeal to Patricia, her intention is good but we hoppe she can also create a community pantry in areas that need it so that it will not be dangerous for the people who are going here,” Ludovica said.

Ludovica said there are a total of 136 community pantries in Quezon City. Ella Dionisio/DMS