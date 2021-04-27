Even if cases in the country breach one million, National Task Force against COVID-19 special adviser Ted Herbosa said its rate of deceleration is more important.

“(it is a) fact that we will reach one million but remember (those cases are) since last year… Those are accumulated from last year. That is over almost a year,” Herbosa said during the Laging Handa public briefing.

As of Monday, the Department of Health has recorded 1,006, 428 COVID-19 cases with 914,952 recoveries and 16,853 deaths

“What important is the trend and not the exact number… Even if it reaches one million, what is important is we are in the deceleration phase and our COVID-19 cases are decreasing,” he added.

As a doctor, Herbosa said he thinks the epidemic curve is decreasing, showing the effect of the implementation of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and modified ECQ.

“I think as an ordinary doctor, I see the epidemic curve going down… Before we have 13,000 to 12,000 (cases per day) so the ECQ and MECQ have an effect,” he said.

Herbosa said there are still factors to consider for the government to decide if modified ECQ will be extended after April 30.

He said medical experts are still waiting for the seven day attack rate to properly interpret COVID-19 cases in the country.

Herbosa urged the public to always follow the minimum health standard as health literacy is important to prevent further infection from COVID-19. Ella Dionisio/DMS