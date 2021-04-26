Detained Senator Leila de Lima is in stable condition as she waits for the results of medical tests after she has been admitted in a hospital, her chief-of-staff said on Sunday.

"Senator De Lima is generally OK now, quite stable," Fhilip Sawali told the Manila Shimbun in a text message.

He said De Lima, who has been admitted at the Manila Doctors Hospital since Saturday, had undergone magnetic resonance imaging and other tests, "the results of which we're still waiting."

Prior to her admission to the hospital, her doctor, who conducted an intial examination, said De Lima could have suffered a mild stroke after she experienced “bouts of headaches and persistent generalized weakness.”

Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court bBranches 205 and 256 have granted the senator's urgent motion for medical furlough on April 23 for "health and humanitarian reasons." De Lima was given a three-day furlough.

De Lima, a known critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, has been facing charges before the trial court since 2017 over her alleged involvement in illegal drug trade in the national penitentiary when she was justice secretary under the Aquino administration.

The senator, however, denied the allegations, saying she is being politically persecuted.

It was not known yet if De Lima will ask the court to further extend her medical furlough. Celerina Monte/DMS