4月24日のまにら新聞から

67-year-old man faints waiting at a community pantry, dies later

［ 147 words｜2021.4.24｜英字 ］

A 67 year-old resident of Quezon City fainted while waiting in line at a community pantry launched by a celebrity, but was declared dead on arrival at a hospital on Friday.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) identified the fatality as a certain Rolando Dela Cruz, a native of Pampanga and residing at No. 413 Marine Road, Barangay Holy Spirit.

Based on initial report , the victim fainted while he was waiting for his turn for the community pantry at No. 36 Holy Spirit Drive, corner Don Matias Street, Barangay Holy Spirit on Friday morning.

Dela Cruz was immediately rushed to East Avenue Medical Center by barangay ambulance but declared dead on arrival by attending physician Castilar Crycel at around 9:20 am.

In a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, Corporal Rosevelt Picnion of QCPD said, quoting Crycel, the victim died of a heart attack. Robina Asido/DMS