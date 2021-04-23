Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief General Cirilito Sobejana is thnking of asking the military to donate one day of their subsistence allowance to support community pantries and other humanitarian activities in areas affected by the lockdown.

''I am even contemplating of convincing the members of the Armed Forces to donate one day of our subsistence allowance so with that we will be able to accumulate a substantial amount to support the program, the community pantry or other similar humanitarian undertakings,'' said Sobejana in a virtual press conference on Thursday.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also expressed support to the community pantry and offered to deploy the mobile kitchen of the AFP if requested by the local government unit or the Department of Interior and Local Government.

“Kindness is everyone's color… The DND appreciates and supports the initiative of these community pantries. We are ready to assist if requested by the LGUs and the DILG and, if necessary, to deploy the AFP Mobile Kitchens where they are needed,” he said.

“This gesture of feeding the less fortunate is a humanitarian action which your armed forces being the protector of the people support this,'' he said.

Sobejana directed J7 (civil military operation) to issue a directive to all our units to organize themselves, particularly civil military operations units and support this undertaking among other partners in the society.

He said the military is looking for funds to achieve this.

Sobejana said the target beneficiaries of the humanitarian activity of the military are less fortunate citizens in the areas affected by the lockdown.

“Regardless of the name of our effort, what is important is we are able to feed our people who are deprived of going out to earn a living. So we are very selective here. We will identify the areas declared locked down, we will deliver food or other things they need there,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS