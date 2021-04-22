Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced that he tested negative for COVID-19 and finished his quarantine on Monday.

"Oo natapos kahapon (Yes, I completed it (quarrantine) yesterday," Lorenzana said in a message to the Daily Manila Shimbun Wednesday.

After his quarantine ended, Lorenzana attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the COVID-19 mobile hospital in Luneta, led by Mayor Francisco 'Isko Moreno' Domagoso on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on the Department of National Defense Facebook page, Lorenzana expressed gratitude to those who prayed for his recovery.

“Thank you for your prayers and for wishing prayers and for wishing me well during my COVID-19 experience,” Lorenzana said.

“I was asymptomatic and my last test result after completing my isolation period is already negative," he said.

“I can finally return to work and continue serving the Filipino people,” he added.

The groundbreaking event was attended by the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., NTF Against COVID-19 Deputy Chief Implementer Secretary Vivencio Dizon, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, and Public Works and Highway Undersecretary Enil Sadain, Assistant Health Secretary Romeo Ong and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia. Robina Asido/DMS