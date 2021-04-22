By Celerina Monte

President Rodrigo Duterte's office has expressed support and understanding on the decision of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga not to push through with his planned visit to the Philippines slated in the first week of May.

"The Office of the President understands the decision of the Office of the Prime Minister to postpone the planned Official Visit of His Excellency Suga Yoshihide to the Philippines," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement on Wednesday.

He said that defeating the coronavirus pandemic is "high" on both the Philippines and Japan's agenda and remains a key point of cooperation.

"The decision to postpone a planned Official Visit based on this ground, therefore, deserves support," Roque said.

He said the strategic partnership and broad cooperation between the Philippines and Japan will continue to strengthen even as they jointly and individually work to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report from Jiji Press said that Suga planned to cancel his trip to India and the Philippines due to concerns on COVID-19.

Quoting sources, it said that the surging coronavirus infection numbers in India and the pressing need for Suga to respond to the epidemic in Japan made it difficult for him to push for the foreign trips.

The Daily Manila Shimbun earlier learned that Suga was supposed to be in Manila on May 2 to 4. DMS