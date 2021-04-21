President Rodrigo Duterte said he is ready to step down anytime should the military and police withdraw their support on him.

Duterte made the statement after reports came out that some active and retired military officers were withdrawing their support to Duterte due to his silence and lack of action over Chinese incursion in West Philippine Sea.

"Anytime, (Defense Secretary) Delfin (Lorenzana) just let me know if the four (heads of Air Force, Navy, Army, and police) do not like (me anymore)," he said during his pre-recorded "Talk to the People" on Monday night.

"I won't die if I'm not the President," he said as he recalled a command conference that he led before and told the military and police officers that if they no longer wanted to support him, they just had to let him know.

Duterte said he has done so many thing for the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

"Many things that I did for the Armed Forces. I just don't want (to brag about it), they might say that it's not my property, it's not my money," he said.

When Duterte assumed the presidency, one of his first programs was to double the salary of the military, police, and other men in uniform.

Reports came out over the weekend about the supposed withdrawal of support by some active and retired military officers for Duterte. But Lorenzana and AFP chief of staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana denied the reports and even call them as fake news. Celerina Monte/DMS