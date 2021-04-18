Pre-emptive evacuation in areas that will be affected by Typhoon ''Bising'' in Bicol and Eastern Visayas by Typhoon ''Bising'' are in full swing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Saturday.

"The RDRRMCs (Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council), meanwhile, reported the conduct of their respective PDRA (Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment) meetings in preparation for the typhoon. Blue alert status has been raised by Bicol RDRRMC since April 15, 2021," said NDRRMC media liaison officer Easha Mariano.

"RDRRMCs for Bicol and Eastern Visayas also report ongoing pre-emptive evacuation in select areas of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar," she added.

Mariano said during the 3rd Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment meeting on Saturday, "Department of Social Welfare and Development Director Clifford Riveral reported that there are currently 182 million worth of family food packs in their warehouses across strategic locations in the country ready to augment the local relief stockpiles as well as standby funds amounting to P556 million."

"The Department of the Interior and Local Government meanwhile said that it has activated nine regions for 'Bising'and reiterated the Oplan Listo to LGUs including the compliance to minimum public health standards," she said.

"Dr. Ronald Law of the Department of Health also reported the preparations for the continued monitoring of health situations in the areas that may be possibly affected by 'Bising', including the delivery of augmentation supplies of PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) and medicines to the LGUs," she added.

Mariano said response teams from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine Coast Guard are on standby.

"Instruction to all unified commands to support Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (RDRRMCs) was already given, the AFP reported," she said.

Assistant Secretary Casiano Monilla of OCD, who presided over the meeting, reiterated that preparations should continue as Typhoon ''Bising'' may still change direction and make landfall.

“RDRRMCs and LGUs of the Eastern Seaboard of Luzon should prepare for this possibility,” he said.

Mariano said the public is reminded tomonitor the si tuation, take precautionary measures, and follow authorities' advisories alongside observance of minimum health standards against COVID-19.

As of 5pm, ''Bising'' was last spotted at 460km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar with maximum sustained wind of 195 km/h and gustiness of up to 240km/h while moving west northwest at the speed of 25km/h. Robina Asido/DMS