Typhoon ''Bising'' neared its forecast peak intensity of 205 kilometers per hour as it slightly gained strength Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa raised Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two over Catanduanes, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar and Samar.

''Bising, which had winds of up to 195 km/h and gusts of up to 240 km/h, was located 460 east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It was moving west-northwest at 25 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One remains over Sorsogon, Albay, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Calabanga, Naga City, Pili, Bula, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Gainza, Camaligan, Milaor, Minalabac, Tinambac, Siruma, Lagonoy, Goa, Tigaon, Ocampo, Baao, Iriga City, Nabua, Balatan, Bato, Buhi, Sagnay, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, San Fernando), and the eastern portion of Masbate (Baleno, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz) including Ticao Island in Luzon.

It is up over Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Camotes Islands in the Visayas and Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte (including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands), and Surigao del Sur for Mindanao.

Pagasa said on Sunday ''Bising'' rainbands will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, and the southern portion of Quezon.

It added that tropical cyclone winds of at least strong breeze to near gale in strength extend outward up to 400 km from the center of the typhoon. DMS