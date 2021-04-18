An Egyptian said to be a terrorist and two reported members of the Abu Sayyaf were killed in a clash in Sulu on Friday.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., chief of the Western Mindanao Command, said based on initial report the troops of the 4th Light Reaction Company were conducting operations when they encountered an undetermined number of alleged Abu Sayyaf members under Mundi Sawadjaan in Barangay Igasan, municipality of Patikul around 10:45 pm

"A firefight ensued which lasted for about ten minutes after which the enemies scampered in different directions," he said.

Vinluan said the dead foreigner was identified as a certain Yusop, one of the five remaining foreign terrorists monitored in Sulu.

“He is the stepson of Abduramil, an Egyptian national who was neutralized by the military in Indanan, Sulu last November 2019, and son of Reda Mohammad Mahmud, alias Sitti Aiza, an Egyptian national who perpetrated a suicide bombing attack at the Km3 Detachment still in Indanan on September 2019,” he said.

Vinluan said the two Abu Sayyaf were identified as Abu Khattab Jundullah, alias Saddam, brother of the late Daulah Islamiyah/Abu Sayyaf member Midi Alih who was killed in Sulare Island; and alias Akram, one of the trusted followers of Mundi.

Saddam was also known as one of the trained bomb-makers in Sulu and Basilan along with Mundi Sawadjaan

Col. Benjamin Batara, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, said reinforcements were immediately deployed to conduct blocking and pursuit operations.

Batara said troops also recovered three high-powered firearms which include one M653, one M203, and one R4 with scopes, eight long and one short steel magazine, 85 rounds of M16 ammunition, one round of M203 ammunition, two bandoliers, and enemy personal belongings.

Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu, said the military are utilizing all assets to conduct all-out offensives against the remaining foreign terrorists and Abu Sayyaf members.

“We also coordinated with the local leaders to ensure the safety of the people,” he said.

Vinluan said from January 2021 to date, Joint Task Force Sulu has neutralized a total of 70 Abu Sayyaf seven of which were apprehended, 60 surrendered, and three were killed. Robina Asido/DMS