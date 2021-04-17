National athletes who will participate in the Tokyo Olympics this year have been allowed to continune with their training in Laguna, Malacanang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a statement, said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved this following the endorsement of the Philippine Sports Commission.

"The IATF likewise approved the continuation of the training of the national athletes at the Olympic Training Bubble in Calamba, Laguna," said Roque, who is also the IATF spokesman.

The task force said there should be heightened compliance with the Prevent-Detect-Isolate-Treat-Reintegrate Strategies, particularly on the limited interactions with persons outside of the training bubble. Celerina Monte/DMS