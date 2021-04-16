The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday warned it file cases against barangay officials who refuse to assist residents infected with COVID-19.

“There is no reason for them not to help… If barangay officials in your area are not extending assistance, report it to the local DILG or to us (in Central Office) and we will take action,” DILG officer-in-charge and Undersecretary Benjamin Florece Jr said in a Palace briefing.

“We will file a case against those who are not helping those who are in need,” Florece added.

Florece was asked about residents who are complaining some barangay officials refuse to help due to fear of being infected.

“That is wrong. That’s why we gave a directive to local government officials, mayors, local chief executives… The intervention should start at the barangay level,” he said.

He reminded barangay officials they are also included in the barangay health emergency response team (BHERT).

“Maybe they are afraid (to be infected) but that is what is in the directive,” Florece said. Ella Dionisio/DMS