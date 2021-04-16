Malacanang expressed hope on Thursday that all countries will comply with the international environmental law amid plan of Japan to release into the ocean treated radioactive water from the devastated Fukushima nuclear power plant after more than a decade ago.

"Well, I can only repeat the principles of International Environmental Law that I hope all countries will comply with," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a televised press briefing, when asked about Japan's decision to release more than one million metric tons of water nito the Pacific Ocean.

Under the international law, he cited the principle of one ecosystem.

"Second principle is that we are interconnected, and the third principle is that the polluter must pay," he said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that releasing the treated water into the ocean is a realistic option. DMS