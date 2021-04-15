Police seized around P200 million worth of illegal drugs from two slain alleged drug suspects in a buy-bust encounter in Las Piñas City last Tuesday night.

Philippine National Police chief General Debold Sinas said suspects Richard Jen Jieko Salameda and Andrew Guinto were killed during a buy-bust operation led by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) around 10:15 pm at Barangay Almanza Uno.

“After the exchange of shabu, the police already declared (buy-bust) then (the suspects) fired at them. The two suspects died,” Sinas said.

Recovered from the suspects were 31 kilos of suspected shabu amounting to P210, 800, 000; one vehicle, and two pistols.

Sinas said the suspects are distributors of illegal drugs and members of Sputnik Gang and Amarga Drug Group. He added they were able to get supplies from certain Chinese nationals in Myanmar and transporting it to a warehouse somewhere in Pampanga.

“Based on our report and discussions with the PDEG, these are most likely new players. These are new players who need money to continue their (illegal drugs) distribution,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS