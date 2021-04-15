The National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Wednesday said a total of 162,065 Filipinos have received their second vaccine dose.

In a statement, NTF said a total of 1,093,651 healthcare workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities have been afforded partial protection through administration of the first dose from 2,988 vaccination sites across all regions.

"Of the total ( number of ) Filipinos who received their first doses, 162,065 Filipinos have been given their 2nd doses of the vaccine, thereby affording them the full protection and benefits that vaccines provide," it said.

NTF said all regions have started giving the second dose to health workers.

NTF said with the arrival of the additional 500,000 additional doses of Sinovac last Sunday, the total available doses in the country is over three million, of which 92.58 percent doses have been distributed to different regions.

"This equates to a total of more than 2.8 million doses distributed throughout the country. In the span of one week, we were able to successfully distribute almost 900,000 doses to all our regions," it said.

"This is a testament to our logistics handling and cold chain and shows that we are ready to distribute vaccines quickly once bulk of the vaccine doses from our negotiations and from COVAX arrive," it added.

NTF said an average of 47, 545 individuals are being vaccinated daily.

The COVID-19 vaccine being used in the country are China's Sinovac and UK's AstraZeneca. The government is expecting the arrival of doses from Russia's Sputnik V. Ella Dionisio/DMS