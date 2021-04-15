The Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday that there is no strong evidence to prove the efficacy of Ivermectin against coronavirus disease.

In the "Laging Handa" public briefing, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said this was based on the latest review of the FDA expert panel composed of representatives from the society of infectious disease, National Institute of Health and clinical epidemiologists.

"Their last check on the newly-submitted data showed that there's still no strong evidence to show that it will benefit the patients that have COVID-19," he said.

"It's still an investigational drug. So as of now, we cannot recommend yet its use," Domingo said.

But he added that using the anti-parasitic drug can be an option for hospitals if they do not have other drugs and believe that this can help their patients.

"Then they can get a compassionate special permit for this drug," Domingo said.

While there can be pressure from various sectors to use Ivermectin against COVID-19, Domingo said the FDA only approves every application for its use based on merit and for as long as there are complete requirements from the applicant.

Former Health Secretary and now Iloilo Rep. Janet Garin has said that FDA can be held liable for approving a hospital's request for the compassionate special permit to use Ivermectin to COVID-19 patients.

She has said that the FDA was apparently pressured and bullied for allowing the limited use of the anti-parasitic drug.

Domingo earlier said that his office granted a compassionate special permit for one hospital to use Ivermectin to treat its patients with COVID-19. Celerina Monte/DMS