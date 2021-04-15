The Philippine government has heightened its maritime security and law enforcement forces in Kalayaan municipality in Palawan amid Chinese ships' continued presence in the West Philippine Sea despite Manila's demand to leave.

"The presence of Philippine maritime security and law enforcement forces have been stepped up in the municipality of Kalayaan to protect Filipino fishermen and the marine resources," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kalayaan municipality is located in the West Philippine Sea.

Roque noted that President Rodrigo Duterte underscored the importance of the 2016 Arbitral Ruling before the 75th session of the Untied Nations General Assembly.

Roque also said the National Task Force on West Philippine Sea has always been consistent in invoking Philippine sovereignty and sovereign rights over West Philippine Sea.

He also cited the actions of the Department of Foreign Affairs, which include the filing of diplomatic protest against China and summoning of Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian over the situation in Julian Felipe Reef, which is within the Philippine 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone. Celerina Monte/DMS