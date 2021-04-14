Vaccination for general public, including the adult population, may take place starting July as the government expects a secured and steady supply of vaccine against coronavirus disease, an official said on Tuesday.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said vaccinating the general public might happen in May or in the second quarter.

"Coming July when we will have secured and steady supply, we may inoculate the general public and the adult population starting in July," Galvez said in a televised press briefing.

He said the government is targeting that by July or August, there will be a weekly vaccination of one million to two million.

They will build mega vaccination, middle-sized vaccination, and mobile vaccination sites, he said.

"Once we have combined them, we can have vaccination all throughout the Philippines. We will have vaccination of 500,000 a day considering that we will be activating more or less, 4,000 to 4,500 vaccination sites and we will activate more or less 25 to 50,000 vaccinators," he added.

Meanwhile, NTF Deputy Chief Implementer and Testing Czar Vivencio Dizon said as much as possible, the government's policy is not to allow walk-in individuals.

"It's important to have pre-registration and also to make sure that everyone is following our prioritization," he said.

As to avoid vaccine wastage, Dizon said the local government units are in charge of preparing the substitution list. Celerina Monte/DMS