Malacanang will only support moves for the passage of Bayanihan 3 if sources of funds can be identified, an official said on Tuesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this was the message forwarded to him by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III when he asked him if President Rodrigo Duterte will seek congressional action for the passage of Bayanihan 3 to provide financial aid to various sectors affected by the quarantine measures being implemented by the government.

"We told Congress that together we should identify sources of additional funds for Bayanihan 3 so our fiscal deficit will not exceed the estimates of 8.9 percent for 2021," Roque said, quoting Dominguez.

Despite hesitance from the executive branch, the House of Representatives has been pushing for the Bayanihan 3.

The House leaders will request Duterte to certify as urgent and to call for the holding of a special session to approve the proposed measure, news reports said. Celerina Monte/DMS