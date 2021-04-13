Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Monday that it was "un-Christian" to ask him why he managed to immediately get a hospital bed when many other patients also inflicted with coronavirus disease have been queuing outside the hospitals to be admitted.

Roque was admitted to a hospital over the weekend.

"I think that's un-Christian question," he said in a televised press briefing while in hospital confinement.

Roque, who underwent a 14-day quarantine in a hotel in Pasig City when he first tested postive for COVID-19 last month, said this time he sought for hospital admission because his oxygen level fell to 90.

"My only assurance, under the administration of President (Rodrigo) Duterte, all those who will have medical needs will be given assistance and that is because of the Universal Health Care, which we pushed in the 17th Congress," Roque said.

In social media posts, some netizens have been wondering how Roque was able to immediately secure a hospital bed when many other patients, whether COVID-19 or not, or whether in serious condition or not, have been temporarily staying inside the tents and waiting for their turn to be admitted.

There were instances that some patients while waiting outside the hospitals died. Celerina Monte/DMS