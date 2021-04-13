President Rodrigo Duterte does not need to publicize that he is working as he also need not show his health bulletin, Malacanang said on Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after netizens said in social media that there was "proof of life" of Duterte but there was no "proof of work" yet amid rising cases of coronavirus disease.

Duterte's close ally, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, posted some of Duterte's photos and videos on his social media accounts, showing that the latter was riding on a motorcycle and also playing golf at the Presidential Security Group Grounds in Malacanang Complex.

Reports came out last week that Duterte suffered a minor heart attack, resulting in cancellation of his weekly "Talk to the People." Go and the Palace immediately denied that Duterte was sick.

"You know, the President is not thinking of anything, except the country's problem. There are others who just showed that they were working, just to be shown for such purposes. But we know our President is working 24 hours, his mind is for the country 24/7," said Roque in a televised press briefing.

Asked if the Palace would show Duterte's medical bulletin to prove that he is in good health, the spokesman said that it is only given when the President is sick.

"He (Duterte) is not sick," he said, adding that there was no need for the President himself to announce the new quarantine classifications in the country, which took effect on Monday.

Roque said it is his job to announce the new quarantine classifications after Duterte made his approval, except when the announcement coincides with the President's Talk to the People.

Meanwhile, Duterte is set to deliver his regular Talk to the People on Monday night, Roque said.

Roque, who has been confined in a hospital due to COVID-19, said he will join the President in the event later today via online. Celerina Monte/DMS