The Metro Manila Council (MMC) on Sunday has decided to impose new curfew hours across the metropolis starting April 12.

In an advisory, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos said the Metro Manila mayors have agreed to implement unified curfew hours from 8pm to 5am starting April 12 until the end of modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) on April 30 from current 6pm to 5am.

Abalos also noted that the local chief executives, under the new rules approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, have powers in adjusting curfew hours in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Meanwhile, authorized persons outside residence (APOR) are still exempted from the curfew provided they show proof of identification or certificate of employment to authorities.

Earlier, Malacanang announced that NCR, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite, as well as the City of Santiago, Quirino, and Abra, will be placed under MECQ starting April 12 until the end of the month.

NCR, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite or the so-called NCR Plus have been placed under a two-week ECQ starting March 29 until April 11 to help curb the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Ella Dionisio/DMS