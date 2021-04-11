Pictures of President Rodrigo Duterte walking and riding on his motorcycle in Malacanang grounds were released by Senator Christopher ''Bong'' Go Saturday morning.

The pictures show the 76-year-old Duterte doing physical exercises Friday night. No details were available on how long Duterte did these activities.

Speculation that Duterte was ailing rose after he did not address the nation on Monday or Wednesday.

The Palace denied that Duterte was sick. A picture of Duterte at his desk with Go, was released earlier this week. DMS