President Rodrigo Duterte is weighing ''the pros and cons'' before deciding on the quarantine classification of the National Capital Region Plus area.

This was announced by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Saturday.

''The Chief Executive would like to review and check pertinent information such as the Health Care Utilization Rate (HCUR) of the aforesaid area,'' said Roque.

''We shall provide the necessary notice once everything has been made final.'' added Roque.

The two-week enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna is set to lapse on April 11, Sunday

Roque made the statement as the Department of Health reported that coronavirus disease cases hit 12, 674. This is the second highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Deaths from COVID-19 hit a record 401 on Friday. DMS