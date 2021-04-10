Malacanang clarified on Friday that what that took place on Thursday was not a Cabinet meeting, but just an informal one, which was presided by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the clarification following questions from reporters why it was not President Rodrigo Duterte who presided the supposed Cabinet meeting, which was held via Zoom.

"Yesterday's meeting was not a Cabinet meeting...it was a zoom meeting attended by some department secretaries," he said in a statement.

He said they discussed the COVID-19 situation and other related matters, such as contact tracing, status of the hazard pay of healthcare workers, prepositioning of items for distribution and the codification of procedure for future references in case similar situation occurs, Philippine Health Insurance, Corp. payments to address the present coronavirus surge, among others.

"It was an informal but productive meeting. We hope this clarifies the matter," he said.

Last Wednesday, netizens, on social media sites, were asking where Duterte was after the cancellation of his scheduled "Talk to the People Address."

There was also a report that came out that Duterte suffered a mild heart attack, which Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a known close ally of the President, immediately denied.

Go posted Duterte's photos on his social media account to show that the President was fine and working in his official residence in Malacanang. Celerina Monte/DMS