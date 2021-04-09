Malacanang welcomed on Thursday the results of the latest survey, showing that President Rodrigo Duterte is the most approved and most trusted national public official.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the results of the first quarter poll conducted by PUBLiCUS Asia Inc. send a "clear message that our people are generally happy with the leadership and performance of the President."

"This strong public confidence would certainly motivate and inspire the President, along with the members of the Cabinet, to work harder to serve the people, especially during this time of global health crisis," he said.

"We likewise express our gratitude to the Filipino people for making President Duterte the most approved and the most trusted national public official in the country with 65 percent approval rating and 55 percent trust rating, respectively, according to an independent non-commissioned survey conducted from March 20 to 29, 2021," Roque added.

In the survey, Duterte obtained an overall approval rating of 65 percent, but lower than the 70 percent he received in the survey last December.

Duterte's trust rating was at 55 percent, a drop from his 62 percent rating in December last year. Celerina Monte/DMS