A motor tanker and a bulk carrier collided off the waters of Cavite City but its crew did not suffer injuries on Wednesday night, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

Commodore Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said motor tanker, MV Rich Rainbow and bulk carrier, MV Ivy Alliance collided at the vicinity of waters three nautical miles from Cavite City.

Balilo said Rich Rainbow was bound for China while Ivy Alliance was on its way to Philippines from Indonesia.

He said the Port State Control was to issue a notice of detention for both foreign vessels pursuant to the investigation.

"At around 9:50 p.m., the Coast Guard Station Cavite received a phone call regarding the incident and immediately deployed a response team from the Coast Guard Sub-Station Cavite City for necessary support. Coast Guard Sub-Stations Noveleta and Kawit also rendered assistance," he said.

Balilo said based on initial report, the PCG found out Rich Rainbow, registered under the flag of Thailand, was loaded with gasoline.

Ivy Alliance, registered under the flag of Marshall Islands, was loaded with coal.

"At around 10:25 p.m., Commodore Leovigildo Panopio, Commander of the PCG District National Capital Region ? Central Luzon (NCR ? CL), ordered the deployment of personnel from the Coast Guard Station Manila, as well as the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Marine Environmental Protection Unit (MEPU) from the PCG District NCR ? CL on board BRP Malabrigo (MRRV-4402) to ensure the safety of the crew and to gather additional information regarding the collision," he said.

Balilo said crew members of the two vessels are in good physical condition.

He also noted there was no oil spill reported in the area of collision while the two ships both sustained damage.

"Per assessment of the BRP Malabrigo (MRRV-4402), Ivy Alliance incurred approximately (a) 10 to 15 meters horizontal long hole at her forward starboard bow above waterline, while Rich Rainbow incurred approximately 15 to 20 meters horizontal long hole from her starboard bow to starboard beam above waterline," said Balilo.

"While waiting for the marine protests that will be filed by the concerned shipping companies, the Coast Guard Station Cavite conducts necessary preparations for the availability of technical experts who will conduct marine casualty investigation," he said. Robina Asido/DMS