President Rodrigo Duterte is fit and healthy, Malacanang said on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque came out with a statement amid renewed speculations about Duterte's health after he cancelled his Talk to the People Address this week and after some members of the Presidential Security Group have been tested positive for coronavirus disease.

"President Rodrigo Duterte remains fit and healthy for his age," he said.

Duterte turned 76 last March 28.

Roque said the Palace thanked the people for voicing their concern and wishing Duterte's strength and good health during this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Duterte continues to discharge his functions as head of the government. Celerina Monte/DMS