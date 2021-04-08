The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Wednesday afternoon approved the use of Sinovac's vaccine against COVID-19 on senior citizens.

In a phone interview, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said they have decided to adopt the recommendations of the Vaccine Experts Panel.

Earlier, Malacanang said on Wednesday that the Vaccine Expert Panel has recommended the use of China's Sinovac vaccine for 60 years old and above individuals amid the shortage of other brands of vaccine against coronavirus disease.

"The VEP thoroughly discussed the matter amid the current vaccine supply in the country," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

"We hope that this would respond/address the present demand of vaccines," he added.

In the "Laging Handa" public briefing on Wednesday, Nina Gloriani, head of the vaccine development expert panel of the Department of Science and Technology, said they have recommended to the Food and Drug Administration to allow the use of Sinovac vaccine to senior citizens.

"We have now a pandemic and we cannot delay because the vaccine that we're waiting has not yet arrived. Whatever we have right now, we hope that we can use it," she said. DMS/Celerina Monte