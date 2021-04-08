President Rodrigo Duterte's scheduled "Talk to the People" on Wednesday night has been canceled after some members of the Presidential Security Group reportedly contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), officials said.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a statement, said that the cancellation was made for Duterte's safety amid the surge in coronavirus cases.

"The Palace confirms that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will not have a Talk to the People Address tonight, April 7, 2021, in light of the rising number of active COVID-19 cases," he said.

"The physical safety of the President remains our utmost concern," Roque stressed.

He noted that preparation for the Talk to the People Address entails a number of staff complement and "we also take due consideration of their well-being."

According to Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a known close ally of the President, assured there is nothing to worry about Duterte's health.

"The President’s Talk to the People address is postponed to avoid putting him at risk due to the reported COVID-19 cases in the PSG," he said.

He noted that even Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana was also found positive of COVID-19.

"However, there is nothing to worry about when it comes to PRRD’s health. The President is in good condition. In fact, we were together earlier today and he continues with his work," Go added.

He said Duterte is in Manila. Celerina Monte/DMS