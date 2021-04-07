The government is studying whether to extend the price ceiling on selected pork and chicken products, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

"That's being studied," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a televised press briefing.

The price cap on pork and chicken products, which President Rodrigo Duterte imposed earlier this year, is set to expire on April 8.

While some meat vendors did not follow the price ceiling, Roque expressed belief that with the directive of the President, a surge in the prices of pork and chicken were somewhat lessened.

Roque said that the long-term solution to arrest price increases is to address shortage of supply.

"The real solution to insufficient supply is to import and repopulation of the devastated hog population due to ASF (African swine fever)," he said.

The Philippine hog industry has been greatly affected by ASF. Celerina Monte/DMS