The Inter Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) approved the temporary suspension of travel from the National Capital Region and four provinces to Western Visayas .

In a joint advisory, the Department of Transportation said during the meeting last Saturday IATF-MEID has "approved the request of Region VI to temporarily suspend inbound travel from Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, Cebu City and Davao City".

The temporary suspension of travel will be for one week starting April 4 to 10.

"This includes returning residents, tourists, Authorized Persons Outside of their Residences (APOR), Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs), and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs)," the advisory stated.

"This does not include, however, the transport of essential goods, such as food and medical supplies, military aid, and relief efforts. Further, this restriction does not include drivers and helpers accompanying rolling cargoes," it added. Robina Asido/DMS