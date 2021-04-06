Malacanang reiterated on Monday that the Philippines will not give up even a single inch of its territory or exclusive economic zone to China.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement after the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines claimed that the Julian Felipe Reef, which is within the 200 nautical miles EEZ of the Philippines, is part of its Nansha island and has been a traditional fishing grounds of the Chinese fishermen.

"We will not give up, even a single inch of our national territory or our exclusive economic zone," he said.

He expressed hope that the "friendly relations" of Manila and Beijing will result to "peaceful resolution of this latest impasse."

Roque said that Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana was correct in pointing out that the Julian Felipe Reef is part of the Philippine territory and its EEZ.

The Philippine government has been demanding Chinese fishing vessels near Julian Felipe Reef to leave the area.

It has also expressed belief that the Chinese ships were being manned by Chinese militia personnel. Celerina Monte/DMS