Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Friday.

''It is with a sad note that I would like to inform everyone that as of my RT-PCR test conducted yesterday morning (April 2, 2021), to which my results came out at 4:30pm of the same day, I was tested positive of the Covid-19 virus,'' said Magalong in his Facebook account.

''This news came out as a devastating blow for me and my family, '' he said.

Magalong, the country's contact tracing czar, said ''efforts are underway for those whom I have come into close contact with. I also strongly advise everybody to observe the minimum health standards.''

Magalong said he will continue '' monitoring closely (Baguio) City's situation and coordinating to the proper authorities the necessary things to be done.''

He stressed that '' the seriousness of this pandemic is something that we should not take for granted.'' On Friday, COVID-19 cases reached a record 15, 310.

In a House health committee hearing on Tuesday, Magalong said some local government officials became lax in tracing those who were exposed to COVID-19 so they could be isolated.''

''Again, I am calling for everyone’s consideration to further observe protocols. Let us do this for our family, our friends and everyone we care for. In these challenging times, let us all work as one and let us all heal as one,'' said Magalong. DMS