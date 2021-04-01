The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will continue maritime patrols in the West Philippine Sea despite the challenges made by the Chinese against military assets patrolling the area.

"It’s not the first time. And those challenges have been customary. Hence, our reply is likewise customary. That we are conducting routine maritime patrol over our EEZ (exclusive economic zone)," AFP spokesman Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said on Wednesday.

In a television interview last Monday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed that patrolling assets of the military were being challenged by the Chinese at the West Philippine Sea.

Arevalo said the Chinese ships at Julian Felipe Reef has gone down from 220 nearly a month ago to 44, based on the military's aerial patrol on March 30.

However, the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea said the Chinese ships, believed to be Chinese military militia '' did not pull out

and have remained in Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef and are now in other areas of the Kalayaan Island Group in the Municipality of Kalayaan, Palawan.''

''In addition, 115 Chinese Maritime Militia are now monitored in Chigua Reef, 45 vessels in Pag-Asa Islands and the other 50 vessels are dispersed in Panganiban, Kagitingan and Zamora reefs, all within the Kalayaan Island Group. Four People's Liberation Army Navy vessels are also at Panganiban Reef,'' the task force said in a statement.

However, Arevalo said: ''But we cannot readily say if the 92 vessels sighted in Chigua Reef and 84 in Gaven (Burgos) Reef are part of the original 183 first reported by the AFP," he added.

The task force said the Philippines is calling ''on China to immediately withdraw these vessels flying its flag.''

''NTF-WPS stands by its observation that these so-called “fishing” vessels are maritime militia. Their build-up and massing formation from Julian Felipe Reef to other areas of the Kalayaan Island Group is hazardous to navigation and safety of life at sea,'' it added. Robina Asido/DMS