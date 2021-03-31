The Philippine government's further extending the lockdown in Metro Manila and nearby four provinces would be a "last resort" as the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is set to meet on Black Saturday, April 3, to decide on the matter, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a televised press briefing, said the IATF would thoroughly study the situation as the chances of prolonging the enhanced community quarantine is "50-50."

"To those asking if the ECQ will be extended, this is being studied very well by the IATF. And on Saturday, Black Saturday, there will be another meeting to finalize what will happen. But as I said, another week or two weeks of MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine) that will be an absolute last resort," he said.

ECQ is the most restrictive quarantine classification, followed by MECQ. In both quarantine classifications, many industries are not fully operating or even shutdown.

National Task Forces Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez, in the same press briefing, said if the surge in COVID-19 cases continues, the government may extend the ECQ.

"If we're going to see further spike (of COVID-19 cases), and I think, with the recommendation of the experts that we have to extend, we will look seriously on the recommendation of our experts," he said.

He said if there is a "steep" rise or "exponential increase" in the COVID-19 cases and the number of cases would "not plateau," it would only show that the government's intervention is not sufficient.

"We are open to the recommendation of our experts to extend by 14 days because what they are saying is the inoculation of the virus in 14 days, that's one of the open recommendations of our experts," Galvez said.

In the event that the ECQ will be lifted, Galvez said the Metro Manila Plus Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal bubble might continue.

Roque expressed hope that the COVID-19 cases would no soar so that the ECQ would not be extended.

"What is important is our critical care capacity. The reason why we have imposed ECQ is to prepare our healthcare system to treat those who have become seriously ill," he said.

Roque said the government decided to place the National Capital Region and the four adjacent provinces under ECQ despite the "cost-benefit analysis, which is lopsided in favor of poverty" is because the hospitals could no longer cope.

"So, that's what we're going to ask this coming Saturday - can the hospitals still cope?" he said.

As of March 30, the Department of Health reported 9,296 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number cases to 741,181, including 124,680 active cases and 13,191 deaths. Celerina Monte/DMS