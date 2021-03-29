Convicted rapist-killer former Calauan, Laguna Mayor Antonio Sanchez passed away on Saturday inside the National Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City where he was serving his sentence, the Department of Justice said.

Sanchez, 72, was found "unresponsive at his cell" at about 7am, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

He said the Bureau of Corrections was coordinating with Sanchez's family for approval to conduct an autopsy of his remains.

Sanchez, who was brought to the NBP Hospital by his cellmates, was declared dead on arrival.

The former Calauan mayor was sentenced to suffer seven terms of reclusion perpetua (up to 40 years) for rape with homicide of Aileen Sarmenta and for the death of her boyfriend Allan Gomez in 1993.

Sanchez became controversial again in 2019 following reports that he was about to be freed based on the Good Conduct Time Allowance law.

But this did not push through following criticisms and after it was found that he was not qualified for release under the GCTA law. DMS