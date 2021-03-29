The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day.

In its latest bulletin, DOH said there were 9,475 new cases, bringing the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 721,892.

Last Friday, the highest number of new cases in the country was reset to 9,838. It was then followed by the 9,595 cases on Saturday.

DOH said the number of new cases has not yet included the results from seven laboratories as they were unable to submit their report.

The Health department also recorded 22,000 new recoveries which brought the total of recovered patients to 603,154 while 11 patients died due to the virus, bringing the total to 13,170.

DOH said the active cases in the country hit 105,568.

Of the active cases, 95.5 percent were mild, 2.5 percent were asymptomatic, 0.8 percent were severe, 0.7 percent were critical, and 0.43 percent were moderate. Ella Dionisio/DMS