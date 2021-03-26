President Rodrigo Duterte who will be celebrating his 76th birthday on March 28 would surely wish that the coronavirus disease would end, Malacanang said on Thursday.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte wants everyone to return to their normal lives.

"I'm sure the President wishes an end to this pandemic," he said.

He said once the Filipinos go back to normal lives, it would mean returning to higher economic growth rates just like before the pandemic hit the world.

"Despite COVID, I'm sure his birthday wish is to achieve comfortable life (among the Filipinos), for everyone to recover from this pandemic," Roque added. Celerina Monte/DMS