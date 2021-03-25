The Catholic Church will follow the resolution of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease that they will shun from holding mass gatherings even in a limited capacity, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this was the assurance made by the Catholic Church leadership, which was relayed to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

"Yesterday, I received a text message from Secretary Menardo Guevarra because he was the one assigned to coordinate with the Catholic Church that they will follow the IATF resolution," he said.

He said that even in the Bible it is stated the people should follow those chosen by God to lead.

Roque earlier warned that the government would order closure of churches if they would open them to people up to 10 percent maximum capacity.

This was after Manila Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo, in a pastoral instruction for Holy Week, said starting March 24, their churches would have religious worship within 10 percent of maximum church capacity.

But religious activity outside the churches such as senakulo, pabasa, processions, motorcades, and Visita Iglesia would not be allowed.

The IATF is prohibiting all forms of public and mass gatherings, including religious gatherings, in Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, which are covered by the general community quarantine bubble for two weeks, which started on March 22 until April 4 with the hope to arrest the spread of COVID-19. Celerina Monte/DMS