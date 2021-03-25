By Celerina Monte

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) statement demanding China to pull out its fishing vessels and other maritime assets in the West Philippine Sea has the imprimatur of Malacanang, an official said on Wednesday.

"Yes," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told Manila Shimbun in a text message when asked if the Palace supports or if the DFA's call for China has the Palace's imprimatur.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DFA said the Philippines demands that China promptly withdraw its fishing vessels and maritime assets in the vicinity and adjacent waters of relevant features in the Kalayaan Island Group in the West Philippine Sea.

The Duterte administration also asked Beijing to direct its fishing vessels to desist from "environmentally destructive activities."

The demand came after the Philippines lodged a diplomatic protest against China after around 200 vessels allegedly with Chinese militia were spotted mooring at Julian Felipe Reef in the KIG, which lies in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

China has denied that there were Chinese militia on board the ships, saying that they were Chinese fishing vessels taking shelter due to rough sea condition.

On Tuesday, Roque said Duterte would talk to Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian regarding the alleged Chinese incursion in the West Philippine Sea.

Asked when the meeting would take place, Roque said, "No comment."

The Philippines, along with other Southeast Asian countries, has been engaged in territorial dispute with China, which has been claiming almost the entire South China Sea, including those within the EEZ of Manila.

China also refused to recognize the 2016 arbitral ruling in favor of the Philippines declaring that China's historic and sovereign claim in almost the whole South China Sea was invalid. DMS