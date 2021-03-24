Metro Manila mayors have decided to close gyms, spas, and internet cafes in the next two weeks as part of the measure to lower the cases of coronavirus disease in the region, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this was in accordance to the guidelines issued by the Department of Trade and Industry giving the local government units the authority to temporarily shut down those establishments.

This was despite the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to allow them to open during the two-week period when the National Capital Region and four nearby provinces have been placed under the general community quarantine bubble.

The IATF has allowed gyms and fitness centers to operate up to 75 percent capacity and spas, up to 50 percent capacity.

"Based on the guidelines issued by DTI that the LGUs have the power to close gyms, spas, and internet cafes, the Metro Manila mayors have voted and the gyms, spas, and internet cafes will be closed in the next two weeks," Roque said in a televised press briefing.

The 17 Metro Manila mayors unanimously approved the resolution temporarily suspending the operation of gyms, spas, and internet cafes in the NCR until April 4. Celerina Monte/DMS