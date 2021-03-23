Following the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday said the National Task Force Against COVID-19 will distribute free face masks to all local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila.

“The National Task Force COVID-19 will distribute free cloth masks to all LGUs in Metro Manila. The DBM-PS (Department of Budget and Management- Procurement Service) and the PITC (Philippine International Trading Corp. (PITC) have procured millions of face masks for distribution to those in need,” Interior Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said in a statement.

“In barangays where there is a high number of cases, the NTF will conduct Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic (CODE) visits to assist LGUs curb the number of cases,” said Malaya.

Malaya said Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs) and other barangay officials should also distribute face masks and face shields to residents, especially the vulnerable sectors to ensure strict compliance to minimum health standards.

In his previous Talk to the People, Duterte told his Cabinet officials that the government must provide free face masks to the people.

“Some are using old (face masks) because they don’t have money to buy. We have to provide masks for everybody. If the person doesn’t have money to buy (masks), how do you expect compliance?” he said.

“We ask the people to comply. We (should) also look into the possibility that they cannot buy it so the government during this time must provide,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS