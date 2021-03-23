Malacanang said on Monday that staycation is allowed in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces where travel and other restrictions have been imposed.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government is encouraging business to continue within the "bubble" area composed of the National Capital Region and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal.

"In fact, staycation in Metro Manila is still allowed. So, we are not prohibiting that but it is a subject to age restriction," he said in a television interview.

Staycation means spending one's vacation only in a hotel.

Under the new guidelines issued by government, those below 18 years old and above 65 years old, including pregnant and those with immunodeficiency, comorbidity, or other health risks, should remain inside their homes.

They are only allowed to go out when "indispensable" under circumstances for obtaining essential goods and services, or for work in their respective industries and offices.

Metro Manila and the four adjoining provinces have been placed under general community quarantine bubble from March 22 to April 4 where residents could not go out, except for essential travels.

Those outside the bubble could not enter as well unless their travels are essential. Celerina Monte/DMS