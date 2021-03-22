A 15-year-old Indonesian kidnap victim was rescued by government forces in Tawi-Tawi on Sunday, according to the military's Western Mindanao Command.

"I am happy to report that the Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi under Brig. Gen. Arturo Rojas, successfully rescued the remaining one Indonesian kidnap victim, Khairuldin Bin Yai Kii, 15 years old, at around 6:30 this morning in the vicinity of Kalupag Island, Languyan, Tawi-Tawi," Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr, Wesmincom commander, said.

Last March 18, three Indonesians were also rescued from the shore of an Island in Tawi-tawi.

Vinluan said the victims were among the five Indonesian nationals who worked under the Malaysian fishing firm and were abducted by the Abu Sayyaf Group in the waters off Tambisan, Malaysia on Jan. 17, 2020.

One of them was killed by their abductors while trying to escape during an encounter in Patikul, Sulu on Sept. 29, 2020.

Vinluan said the rescued victims are now under military custody for medical procedure and debriefing. Ella Dionisio/DMS