Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Sunday said the presence of the 220 Chinese militia vessels in Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea is a “clear provocative action of militarizing the area”.

“We view with grave concern the presence of 220 Chinese militia boats in the Julian Felipe Reef (Union Reef) in the West Philippine Sea. This is a clear provocative action of militarizing the area,” Lorenzana said in a statement.

“We call on the Chinese to stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory. We are committed to uphold our sovereign rights over the WPS,” he said.

Lorenzana said Julian Felipe Reef is well within Philippine exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf where Filipinos have the sole right to resources under international law and the 2016 arbitral ruling.

He said they are coordinating with the Philippine Coast Guard, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, and the Department of Foreign Affairs for appropriate action in the context of protecting the welfare of the Filipino fishermen, the marine resources, and maintaining peace and stability in the West Philippine Sea.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it has deployed its assets to verify the reports on the presence of the Chinese militia vessels.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, the Palace will allow Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. to act on the matter.

In a tweet, Locsin said he will wait for the recommendation from the military before filing a protest against the Chinese government. Ella Dionisio/DMS