As part of additional measures in curbing the COVID-19 infections in the country, Malacanang on Sunday encouraged the private sector in the National Capital Region (NCR), Bulacan, Cavita, Laguna, and Rizal to allow work from home arrangements for their employees.

In an announcement at state-run PTV 4, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said while the current operational capacities of essential and non-essential services and industries will be maintained, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is encouraging the private sector to adopt working arrangements similar to the government that only require 30 to 50 percent operation or on-site capacity.

“Private sector is enjoined to adopt similar alternative working arrangements as those already in place in the executive branch of the government,” Roque said.

“Personal or face-to-face meetings are highly discouraged. Also prohibited is group meals in workplaces and work from home are highly encouraged,” he said.

Roque, however, said in industries, such as factories, where work from home arrangement cannot be done, they must follow the minimum health standards.

While there is a restriction in travel, Roque said an economic lockdown is not imposed.

“We are not on economic lockdown because our industries are open but we encourage work from home and intensify the minimum health standards in those who cannot do work from home (arrangement),” he said.

But operations of driving schools, traditional cinemas and video- and interactive- game arcades; libraries, archives, museums, and cultural centers are temporarily suspended. There will also be limited social events at accredited Department of Tourism (DOT) establishments, and limited tourist attractions except for open-air tourist attractions.

The operation of cockpit arenas, including those in modified GCQ areas, is also suspended.

Essential travels in and out of the areas within the bubble are allowed as long as a proof will be presented at checkpoints. Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will be placed in a bubble starting March 22 until April 4 to prevent non-essential travels.

Roque said imposing bubble restriction is reasonable to prevent the continuous increase of COVID-19 cases in the country.

“That is not a hard lockdown because the economy is open but it’s the restriction of movement because who wants to prevent the further spread of new variants,” he said.

“With 8,000 cases per day due to new variants, I think the people will understand that it is reasonable to implement bubble in Metro Manila and nearby provinces,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS