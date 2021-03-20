More than 12,000 individuals were accosted for violating the 10 pm to 5 am curfew in Metro Manila since Monday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday.

Lt. Gen Guillermo Eleazar, PNP officer-in-charge, said on Thursday they recorded 3, 026 violators bringing their total to 12, 589.

Eleazar said out of the total violators, 4,638 were fined based on the existing ordinances of local government units (LGUs), while 3,766 were warned

A total of 3,646 were released for regular filing while five were detained and underwent inquest.

He said 534 other violators rendered community service as punishment.

The highest number of violators remained in Manila at 3, 967 followed by southern Metro Manila at 3, 161.

A total of 2,165 are from eastern Metro Manila while 1,661 are from Quezon City.

The northern district of the region, meanwhile, had the lowest number of violators with 1,595.

Eleazar said the PNP deployed 6,681 personnel to ensure strict compliance of the curfew and other public health guidelines. Ella Dionisio/DMS